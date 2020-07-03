Coronavirus-denying Father Sergiy expelled by Russian Church

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Father Sergiy has encouraged people to disobey public health orders





A Russian Orthodox Church court has expelled a coronavirus-denying cleric from the priesthood after that he seized get a grip on of a convent.

Father Sergiy – who calls himself Nikolai Romanov, after Russia’s last tsar – took over Sredneuralsk Convent, near Yekaterinburg in the Urals, on 16 June. He posted armed guards there.

The Yekaterinburg Church court found he had broken monastic rules.

Fr Sergiy has condemned the closure of churches in the coronavirus lockdown.

He called the Covid-19 crisis “a pseudo-pandemic” and cursed those who ordered that church services be stopped on health grounds.

There have now been complaints of child abuse at the convent under Fr Sergiy’s leadership, and the Church court needed a thorough investigation of the allegations by the Russian authorities. The Church can also be carrying out an unique investigation.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Orthodox Church clerics in Yekaterinburg passed judgement on the rebel priest





BBC Russian has interviewed a few witnesses who stayed at the convent between 2001 and 2020, and who described physical and psychological violence towards children as routine there.

The former residents said children were slapped or beaten for minor misdemeanours. Punishment was meted out for example if your girl became popular her headscarf while hauling a sack of potatoes early each day, or if your child ran through the woods in to town to have some chocolate.

Some of the nuns considered administering beatings to be as routine as tending the horses or working in the refectory, they alleged.

Fr Sergiy has stated that church authorities “will have to storm the monastery” should they want him to leave.

The controversial cleric was barred from preaching in April. He refused to go to the court sessions.

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



The nuns left the convent after having a row with Father Sergiy over coronavirus





Fr Sergiy helped found the Sredneuralsk Convent in the early 2000s, and countless supporters have flocked there over the years to listen to his sermons.

Russian authorities shut churches to worshippers on 13 April amid the ongoing pandemic, and only reopened them last month.

Who is Father Sergiy?

A former policeman, Fr Sergiy spent 13 years in a prison colony for murder – though his supporters deny this is the case. He premiered in the late 1990s.

Legally, the priest has changed his name to Nikolai Romanov, in honour of Tsar Nicholas II. The former emperor and his family were considered to have been buried outside Yekaterinburg after their murders in 1918, close to the Sredneuralsk site, and Fr Sergiy sometimes appears as the figurehead of the shadowy “tsar worshipper” movement within the Church.

Fr Sergiy has made numerous controversial claims previously, including suggesting the Antichrist would soon rise in Russia as a counterpart to President Vladimir Putin. He has criticised laws against domestic violence and anti-Semitic sermons.

He in addition has ministered a number of Russian sports stars and politicians.