Coronavirus: Denmark to reopen hairdressers as it loosens lockdown

Schools in Denmark for kids up to 11 have been allowed to reopen on Wednesday





It started with colleges for younger youngsters this week – now Denmark will enable magnificence salons, hairdressers and tattoo parlours to reopen on Monday.

Denmark moved quick to sort out the outbreak, imposing restrictions on motion early on 12 March, whereas neighbouring Sweden determined to avoid extreme measures.

Companies that do return to work can have to observe tips.

Any additional easing will rely on Danes respecting social distancing guidelines.

“No-one wants to keep Denmark closed a day more than is absolutely necessary,” Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen wrote on Facebook. “But we mustn’t go ahead faster than we are able to keep the epidemic under control.”

What will open and what will not

Hairdressers, dentists, tattooists and driving faculty instructors will probably be allowed to resume work. Other professions embody:

Physiotherapists

Psychologists

Beauty and therapeutic massage salons

Optometrists

Podiatrists

Spa clinics

Piercing studios

Chiropractors

The courts will reopen on 27 April. Cafes, eating places and colleges for ages 12 and over is not going to. Those who’re allowed to return to work however really feel the time will not be but proper will nonetheless be allowed to declare authorities compensation.

Why Denmark is taking steps to open up once more

Denmark lets younger youngsters return to faculty

Work can even be carried out to allow household visits to susceptible folks, each the aged and kids.

As quickly as particulars of the comfort grew to become clear, one in every of Denmark’s largest on-line hairdresser reserving programs, ordering.nu, crashed, Ekstra Bladet reported. The newspaper steered that Danes crying out for a haircut had all tried to e-book on the similar time.

How will it work?

By Adrienne Murray, Copenhagen

When younger youngsters returned to colleges and nurseries on Wednesday, it definitely wasn’t a standard faculty day. Lots of latest well being and security guidelines had to be met earlier than colleges might open their doorways. Inevitably many weren’t prepared.

That’s very possible to occur subsequent week when Denmark permits various smaller companies to reopen. Much of the work carried out by hairdressers, tattooists, dentists or opticians requires shut contact with prospects.

Businesses will want to adjust to well being tips on hygiene and distance, however guidelines will differ sector by sector, and particulars are nonetheless being ironed out.

The Dental Association says it continues to be ready to hear whether or not additional protecting clothes or visors will probably be wanted.

One hairdresser instructed me she was absolutely booked for the subsequent three weeks, and deliberate to open on Monday by taking widespread sense precautions and utilizing hand sanitiser.

Allan Randrup Thomsen, professor of virology at Copenhagen college, instructed Danish TV that opening up cafes can be much more dangerous as a result of the variety of prospects can be far increased than to a dentist or a hairdresser.

Italy's lockdown puts restaurants out of business

The determination on reopening got here after political leaders, together with opposition events, reached a consensus based mostly on recommendation from the SSI infectious ailments institute.

Denmark has reported 336 deaths and a few 7,000 infections linked to coronavirus in a inhabitants of 5.Eight million. One in 5 of the reported infections concerned well being care employees.

Elsewhere in Europe, Austria allowed small outlets to reopen on Tuesday whereas in Germany small outlets of up to 800 sq m (8,600 sq ft) can even be allowed to resume buying and selling from Monday. Spain allowed some development and manufacturing to resume this week.

The lockdown throughout Europe has had a dramatic impact on the automotive business. New automotive gross sales fell by 55% in March with markets throughout all EU states affected.

Sweden defends its light-touch method

Meanwhile, the Swedish authorities has reacted to criticism of its determination to keep away from strict measures geared toward tackling Covid-19.

“It’s a myth that life goes on as normal in Sweden,” Foreign Affairs Minister Ann Linde instructed reporters, stating that many components of society had shut down and that companies have been collapsing as a results of the pandemic.

Pubs, outlets and colleges are nonetheless open in Sweden however the authorities has barred gatherings of greater than 50 folks as properly as visits to nursing properties.

Swedes are still able to enjoy going to cafes and restaurants unlike elsewhere in Europe





Sweden has seen 1,333 deaths in a inhabitants of 10 million.

The head of the general public well being company, Johan Carlsson, mentioned Sweden was counting on private duty so “all citizens need to comply with legislation and recommendations”.

MPs handed a legislation on Thursday granting the federal government powers to push by way of measures over the subsequent few weeks that contain closing companies, limiting public gatherings and shutting down airports.

Scientists are divided on the federal government’s method however polls counsel its well-liked with the general public, the BBC’s Maddy Savage experiences from Stockholm. Ministers haven’t indicated any lockdown is imminent.