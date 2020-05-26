Coronavirus: Denmark opens borders to divided lovers

Image copyright

The Germany-Denmark border was closed when the coronavirus outbreak hit in March





Denmark has opened its borders to {couples} who had been separated from their companions by the coronavirus lockdown.

As of Monday, cross-border {couples} who reside within the Nordic international locations or Germany can now go to Denmark.

Rules presently require folks to show their relationship with images, textual content messages and emails.

But the justice minister has introduced these rules will probably be relaxed within the coming days, so all that’s wanted is a letter signed by each events.

“If you say you are a boyfriend and sign [the letter], we will assume it [is true],” Justice minister Nick Hækkerup informed broadcaster TV2.

A variety of European international locations are contemplating reopening Europe’s inside borders because the outbreak eases.

Germany has proposed permitting journey to all 26 different EU states plus the UK and non-EU international locations like Iceland and Norway which are within the border-free Schengen zone from 15 June. The EU has issued steering on how finest to elevate restrictions on journey.

Currently, the principles say folks should give the identify, tackle and phone particulars of their companion in Denmark, in addition to cellphone information, images and textual content histories to show the connection.

Permanent residents of Finland, Iceland, Germany, Norway and Sweden all qualify, offered their companion is a resident of Denmark.

Police additionally mentioned this is applicable solely to folks in severe relationships, which they outlined as of roughly six months – with precise face-to-face conferences and never purely on-line or through the cellphone.

Opposition events, nonetheless, criticised the stringent guidelines, prompting a authorities rethink. While they’re sticking to the steering about “serious” relationships, companions will merely want to signal a bit of paper declaring that is the case, and will probably be allowed to enter the nation.

“Although the other parties are in opposition, they can sometimes say sensible things – and I always listen to the other parties,” Mr Hækkerup mentioned.

The new rules will probably be excellent news for hundreds of separated {couples}.

One pair who caught the world’s consideration when the outbreak hit Europe in March had been octogenarians Inga Rasmussen from Denmark and Karsten Tüchsen Hansen from Germany.

Both have been travelling to the border city of Aventoft to chat and share a drink, sitting on the beneficial protected distance.