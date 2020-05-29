Coronavirus: Denmark and Norway exclude Sweden from tourism

Image copyright

Norway and Denmark say they’ll open up tourism between their two nations from 15 June however will preserve restrictions for Swedes.

Sweden didn’t impose a lockdown, not like its Nordic neighbours, and its Covid-19 dying toll – above 4,000 – is by far the very best in Scandinavia.

Danish PM Mette Frederiksen mentioned Denmark and Sweden have been somewhere else relating to the pandemic.

Denmark can also be opening up tourism with Germany and Iceland, inside limits.

Tourists from these nations can not keep the evening in Copenhagen, which has probably the most coronavirus circumstances. Danes can journey to these two nations too, with out having to enter quarantine on their return.

The announcement dashes the hopes of Danes hoping to journey to Southern Europe for his or her holidays and Denmark’s overseas minister mentioned they need to keep away from huge cities and follow the countryside.

At a joint video information convention, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg mentioned “we can’t open too suddenly, that would jeopardise everything we’ve accomplished”.

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption Coronavirus: How Sweden is preserving its pubs and bars open

Danish-Swedish financial ties are very shut, particularly within the Oeresund area, the place they’re linked by an enormous suspension bridge. Moreover, they’re each within the EU, whereas Norway just isn’t.

Sweden’s 10 million inhabitants can also be larger than that of Denmark (5.eight million) or Norway (5.Four million).

Denmark nonetheless cautious

Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod mentioned “we can start gently opening up journeys from Denmark to a small group of neighbouring countries where the infection with Covid-19 is considered to be best under control”.

He suggested Danish vacationers to keep away from city areas with 750,000 inhabitants or extra.

“We will still advise against all unnecessary trips to the rest of the world until 31 August,” he mentioned.

Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde warned earlier this week that excluding Sweden from strikes to open borders throughout the Nordic area could be a political choice and not justifiable on well being grounds.

In feedback reported by Swedish TV on Friday, she mentioned Sweden had hoped for a standard Nordic answer nevertheless it was unimaginable.

The three Baltic states – Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – have been the primary within the EU to create a “travel bubble” enabling free cross-border motion for his or her residents throughout the coronavirus disaster.

Prime Minister Frederiksen mentioned she was persevering with to barter with the Swedish authorities and hoped for a regional border answer for the Oeresund area.

What about tourism elsewhere in Europe?