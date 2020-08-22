Coronavirus denied Yanga SC chance to play Sevilla – Bumbuli

The media officer exposed strategies had actually been produced the La Liga side to be among their pre- season friendly challengers

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have actually exposed reasons that they will not deal with Europa League champs, Sevilla, throughout the Yanga Day events.

The Yanga Day events are anticipated to culminate on August 29 and passing the customs the club has actually constantly invited a foreign group to crown the minute with a friendly tie.

According to their media intermediary officer Hassan Bumbuli, Yanga had actually prepared to welcome their Spanish partners for the friendly however the coronavirus pandemic made the entire concept tough to carry out.

“Our main hope was that our senior team would play Sevilla because we have entered into a partnership agreement with them,” Bumbuli informed Soka Letu

“But things have actually been tough to arrange that match specifically due to the fact that of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The pandemic disorganised a great deal of things and made it even tough to get a group that is all set to travel and play in a friendly match.

“We are able due to the fact that Yanga are a huge group that can arranging huge things as we are the record champs so we do not have any factor to fear anybody.

“Because we have actually stopped working to protect the Sevilla friendly, we remain in talks with other groups so that we can have to play a larger group at the …