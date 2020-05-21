Coronavirus: Democrats send letter to Trump demanding flags fly at half mast when US hits 100,000 deaths

Congressional Democrats have requested Donald Trump to instruct all public buildings to fly their flags at half mast on the day that the US reaches 100,000 coronavirus deaths.

In a letter signed collectively, Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority chief Chuck Schumer name the president’s consideration to the truth that this Monday is Memorial Day, when the US remembers those that gave their lives in service to their nation.

“As we pay our respects to them, sadly, our country mourns the deaths of nearly 100,000 Americans from Covid-19,” write the 2 leaders. “Our hearts are damaged over this nice loss and our prayers are with their households.





“Respectful of them and the loss to our nation, we’re writing to request that you just order flags to be flown at half employees on all public buildings on the unhappy day of reckoning when we attain 100,000 deaths.

It would function a nationwide expression of grief so wanted by everybody in our nation.”

The official nationwide dying toll presently stands at greater than 93,000, with greater than 1,000 deaths being recorded every day.

