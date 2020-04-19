Coronavirus: Delivery of 84 tonnes of vital protective kit for NHS staff delayed|The Independent
< amp-ad size ="728" elevation ="90" course ="ad-center i-amphtml-layout-fixed i-amphtml-layout-size-defined" kind ="doubleclick" data-slot ="/71347885/_main_independent/in_news/in_uk/in_politics/in_politics_article" json =' {"targeting": {"gs_channels":["esi_safe","safe_from_essence_blacklist","safe_from_nestle_blacklist","shadow9hu7_pos_ysl","safe_from_emirates_blacklist","gv_safe","gv_safe_adult","gv_safe_arms","gv_safe_crime","gv_safe_death_injury","gv_safe_download","gv_safe_drugs","gv_safe_hatespeech","gv_safe_military","gv_safe_obscenity","gv_safe_terrorism","gv_safe_tobacco","pos_amazon_carnival_row_02","pos_amazon_carnival_row_04","pos_animal_cruelty","pos_apple","pos_asda_2020","pos_british_airways_oct19","pos_castroljuly","pos_dfs_mar20","pos_disney_mar20","pos_google","pos_gv_safe_excl_coronavirus_covid19","pos_inskin_safe","pos_keyword_blacklist_microsoft","pos_lner_block_v3","pos_microsoft_jan2020","pos_miele_covid_corona_apr20","pos_miele_mar20","pos_nestle_blacklist_mar20","pos_nestle_blacklist_v2","pos_nestle_channel4dispatches_feb20","pos_o2_oct19","pos_santander_cycles","pos_saudi_aramco_feb20","pos_society_lgbt","pos_terrorism_blacklist","pos_three_mobile_dec19","pos_three_mobile_jan20","pos_vitality_oct19","safe_from_aegis_blacklist","safe_from_asda","safe_from_facebook_blacklist","safe_from_mobkoi_facebook_keyword","safe_from_workdayh2","shadow9hu7_pos_amazon_carnival_row_03","coronavirus2019_covid19","gs_health_misc","shadow9hu7_pos_coronavirus2019_covid19","shadow9hu7_pos_amazon_carnival_row_01","gs_politics_misc","shadow9hu7_pos_loop_me"],"tg":"stream5","docFormat":"amp","article":"9472826","pagetype":"image","topictags":[]}}' data-multi-size ="728x90" rtc-config =' {"vendors": {"indexexchange": {"SITE_ID": "197232"}},"urls":[],"timeoutMillis":750}' data-multi-size-validation ="false" design ="width:728px;height:90px;" i-amphtml-layout ="fixed" >
.
A deliveryof84tonnesof individualprotective devices, consisting of400,000 dress has actually beendelayed
The consignment, fromTurkey, had actually resulted from show up in the UK today.
Download the brand-newIndependentPremium application
Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings
More complies with …
(**************************************************************************************************** ).