Coronavirus delays Louisiana fishing rodeo, nation’s oldest tournament of its kind

The tournament usually brings thousands of visitors to Grand Isle, the Louisiana town of 1,400, over the past weekend in July.

“The Rodeo Board made this decision with the health and safety of workers and attendees in mind. The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers in rescheduling this event at a later date,” the statement read.

The first tarpon rodeo took place in 1928.

The Gulf of Mexico oil spill canceled the 2010 event.

It also was canceled in 1930 and throughout World War II, from 1942-45, based on the event’s web site.

