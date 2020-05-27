There are at least 160,714 cases of coronavirus in the United States, including 3,004 deaths, according to CNN Health’s tally. The total includes cases from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other US territories, as well as all repatriated cases. Hawaii and Wyoming are the only states not to have reported a death from coronavirus. #CNN #News
Coronavirus deaths in US top 3,000
