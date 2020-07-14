Coronavirus death toll rises to 109 after an 80-year-old man dies in a Melbourne hospital

AREAS BACK UNDER STAGE THREE RESTRICTIONS:
* Metropolitan Melbourne covering 30 Local Government Areas – Banyule, Hume, Moreland, Bayside, Kingston, Mornington Peninsula, Boroondara, Knox, Nillumbik, Manningham, Port Phillip, Cardinia, Maribyrnong, Stonnington, Casey, Maroondah, Whitehorse, Darebin, Melbourne, Whittlesea, Frankston, Melton, Wyndham, Glen Eira, Monash, Yarra, Greater Dandenong, Moonee Valley, Yarra Ranges, Hobsons Bay.
* Mitchell Shire which includes the towns of Broadford, Kilmore, Seymour, Tallarook, Pyalong and Wallan.
WHAT WILL CLOSE AGAIN:
* Community sport
* Indoor sports and recreation including arenas and stadiums
* Swimming pools, saunas and bathhouses
* Food courts
* Indoor and outdoor cinemas
* Casino and gaming
* Brothels and strip clubs
* Beauty and personal care services
* Holiday accommodation and camping
* Play centres and playgrounds
* Galleries, museums and zoos
VISTORS AND PUBLIC GATHERINGS:
* No visitors allowed in homes
* Public gatherings and exercise can only be with immediate household or two people
ALLOWED OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES:
* Fishing and boating
* Tennis, golf and surfing
OPEN FOR BUSINESS:
* Retail subject to density
* Markets for food and drink only
* Hairdressers
HOSPITALITY:
* Cafes, restaurants, pubs, clubs and bars return to takeaway only
REAL ESTATE:
* Return to remote auctions
* Inspections by appointment only
INTIMATE PARTNERS:
* Visits allowed
SECOND PLACE OF RESIDENCE:
* No visits outside the restricted areas – subject to conditions
HOLIDAYS:
* Can be completed by those already on holiday
* No new holiday travel from 11.59pm on July 8
FUNERALS:
* Ten people, plus those conducting the funeral
WEDDINGS:
* Five people (couple, witnesses and celebrant)
RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES:
* Broadcast only.