Coronavirus daily briefings to end after today, No 10 announces as lockdown eased

Daily televised Downing Street coronavirus briefings are to end after this night, with prime minister Boris Johnson main the final one alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

The daily conferences have taken place all through the Covid-19 outbreak, with the primary few going down within the presence of journalists, however quickly switched to digital questioning by way of video name, that includes queries from the general public.

But shortly after Mr Johnson’s announcement of lockdown relaxations within the House of Commons, a No 10 spokesman introduced: “From at present, the press conferences will now not be daily. We’ll proceed to maintain press conferences to coincide with vital bulletins, together with with the PM.





“We will be publishing all of the data which has previously been included in the press conference slides on gov.uk every week day.”

