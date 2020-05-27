Coronavirus: Cyprus to pay holiday costs of infected tourists

Image copyright

Cyprus has recorded 939 confirmed instances of the virus and 17 deaths





Cyprus has pledged to cowl the holiday costs of anybody who checks constructive for the virus after travelling there.

In a letter made public on Wednesday, the federal government mentioned it could pay for lodging, medication and meals for sufferers and their households.

Tourists “will only need to bear the cost of their airport transfer and repatriation flight”.

It is a component of a bundle of measures geared toward drawing guests again to the island, which has reported few instances.

According to Johns Hopkins University information, the nation has confirmed 939 infections and 17 deaths.

Tourism accounted for about 15% of the nation’s GDP final yr, and so the federal government is straining to convey again travellers as quickly as doable.

“The hit is massive, and we are trying to do our best now and do what we can for the remainder of the season,” deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdios reportedly mentioned. “We have worked extremely hard to keep the virus in check here.”

Officials additionally mentioned a 100-bed hospital can be put aside particularly for tourists who check constructive, in addition to a number of so-called “quarantine hotels” for the sufferers’ households.

Cyprus plans to reopen its airports on 9 June to a quantity of nations which are seen to be low threat, together with Germany, Greece, Israel and Malta.

Authorities will replace the listing weekly. Mr Perdios reportedly mentioned the UK and Russia – which collectively account for greater than half of all holiday-goers on Cyprus – will seemingly be allowed to journey to the Mediterranean island in July.

European governments are discussing how finest to reopen for the summer time season because the outbreak comes below management throughout swathes of the continent.

Last week 11 member states – Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Italy, Malta, Portugal, Slovenia and Spain – agreed to a set of guidelines geared toward permitting cross-border journey whereas minimising the danger of Covid-19 infections.

Days later Greece introduced that its tourism season would restart in June.

