Coronavirus: Croatia’s culture capital Rijeka tries to salvage year

The cheers had actually hardly waned after Rijeka’s incredible opening event as European Capital of Culture in February, when coronavirus ambuscaded years of preparation in the Croatian port city.

Months later on, an on-the-fly rethink of the whole task has actually emerged from the wreckage.

“The opening was really sensational,” states guitar player Vlado Simcic, a pillar of Rijeka’s music scene. “We were all proud of it – and our hope was that we would have a great, great year for our city.”

Angle grinder-wielding figures sending out up showers of triggers from the dockside facilities represented the city’s commercial heritage. And Rijeka’s nonconformist cultural scene was shown by a doom metal performance of antifascist anthemBella Ciao

The phase was set for a year of occasions to renew the city creatively and financially.