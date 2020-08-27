Coronavirus crisis: Quarantine restrictions ‘will be in place’ without prolonging national emergency – Armenian News

The Armenian cabinet on Thursday authorized a legal procedure proposing brand-new restrictions to manage the coronavirus crisis without prolonging the state of emergency.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan stated they approximate “real chances” to include the epidemic spread under conditions of raising the lockdown guidelines. He presented a plan of expenses proposing systems towards the defense of the population’s life and health.

“In case the package of laws is adopted within the assigned timeframes, the state of emergency, prolonged in Armenia until this September, will no longer be extended. Instead, the restrictions and measures proposed under the draft law will be in effect,” he stated, including that the Ministry of Justice elaborated the expenses in partnership with the Health Ministry’s Legal Department and the National Center for Disease Control andPrevention

Badasyan included that the authority to enforce quarantine guidelines, after completion of the national emergency, will be vested in the Government, the local guvs and the mayor of Yerevan.

“Whenever the quarantine is developed by a local guv or the mayor of Yerevan, the following steps will be in location: an unique entry and exit program in the epidemic zone, suspension of, or limitation on, the interaction along the state …