Coronavirus: Councils given £1.6bn funding boost after fears of service cuts

Councils throughout England shall be given be given an extra £1.6bn in funding to take care of the coronavirus disaster, Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick has introduced, after a warning many confronted monetary failure in the event that they needed to shoulder the burden.

The money injection doubles the funding out there to councils in England to take care of the results of the disaster, after £1.6bn was introduced earlier this yr. The additional money will assist councils take care of the fast affect of the pandemic, together with serving to tough sleepers off the streets and schemes to help extraordinarily susceptible folks shielded in their very own houses.

The Local Government Information Unit suppose tank has warned that councils will “fail in large numbers” except ministers made good on his earlier promise to “do whatever is necessary” to assist them.





As he sought to go off a dangerous row with native authorities, Mr Jenrick praised them as “unsung heroes” within the combat towards Covid-19.

Announcing the additional cash, Mr Jenrick stated it might assist shield very important companies.

“We stand shoulder to shoulder with local government and my priority is to make sure they are supported so they can continue to support their communities through this challenging time,” he stated.

“Up and down the nation council workers are the unsung heroes as we tackle this virus. They are in the front line of the national effort to keep the public safe and deliver the services people need. Never has this been more important and we are all rightly grateful for everything that they are doing.”

The announcement will also see an extra £155 million for councils in Scotland, £95 million for Wales and £50 million for Northern Ireland.

Lockdown measures introduced by the government have seen town hall revenues from sources like leisure centres nosedive.

Councils will also be allowed to defer £2.6bn in payments to central government.

Another £850m in social care grants will be paid up front this month in a move designed to help ease immediate pressures on local authority cash flows.

The announcement stops short of a call by the Local Government Association for ministers to offer a “cast-iron public commitment” that central government will pick up the full coronavirus-related bill, however.