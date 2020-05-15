Coronavirus ‘could cost global economy $8.8tn’ says ADB – Panorama

The coronavirus pandemic may cost the global economy between $5.8tn and $8.8tn (£4.7tn-£7.1tn), in response to Asian Development Bank (ADB).
That’s greater than double final month’s prediction and equates to six.4%-9.7% of the world’s financial output, BBC reported.
It comes as measures to gradual the unfold of Covid-19 proceed to paralyse financial exercise all over the world. Globally authorities have taken aggressive motion to cushion their economies from the outbreak’s influence.
“This new analysis presents a broad picture of the very significant potential economic impact of Covid-19,” the ADB’s chief economist Yasuyuki Sawada mentioned, as quoted by the supply,
“It also highlights the important role policy interventions can play to help mitigate damage to economies,” he added.
