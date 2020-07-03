Coronavirus is continuing to soar in India with a record 20,903 cases recorded in the country yesterday.

There were also 379 new deaths in the past 24 hours bringing the sum total death toll from the herpes virus to 18,213, data from the Union Health Ministry shows.

There are currently 227,439 active cases of coronavirus disease in the nation. Maharashtra has reported the greatest number of cases, followed by Tamil, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

In Mumbai 6,000 new cases of coronavirus have now been reported in a day, a worrying spike in the densely populated city.

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin into a grave all through a funeral service for a Covid-19 victim in New Delhi, India

Authorities say the rise is to be expected as numerous lockdown restrictions have been relaxed.

Maharashtra is now emphasizing a new protocol that may categorise the greatest risk patients to address the lot of deaths.

In the state, most lockdown restrictions have been eased, with restaurants, shopping malls and parks reopened, and public buses and shared-ride services back on the roads.

Tamil Nadu saw a single-day rise of 4,343 fresh cases, with the state’s coronavirus tally now reaching 98,392.

With over 92,175 total infections, Delhi has got the highest amount of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

Its hospitals are at a breaking point and authorities have converted some hotels into makeshift coronavirus wards.

The country’s recent surge prompted authorities in the northeastern state of Assam to impose a two-week lockdown in the state capital of Gauhati on Monday. Pictured: a woman has her papers checked in Gauhati yesterday

India’s first plasma bank was set up in Delhi on Thursday by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as that he appealed to all those who is able to donate plasma to come forward and help the others.

Globally, India may be the country with the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases, following the US, Brazil and Russia.

The country’s recent surge prompted authorities in the northeastern state of Assam to impose a two-week lockdown in hawaii capital of Gauhati on Monday. About 700 new cases were reported there in just four days.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the others of Assam will be placed directly under a night curfew and weekend lockdowns.

He urged people to store essential goods and signalled a tighter lockdown where even supermarkets would be closed.

Delhi has just over 13,000 beds for coronavirus patients in public and private hospitals. The city government forecasts it’ll need 80,000 beds by the end of July.

The government has cancelled leave of healthcare staff and plans to rope in volunteers to fight the crisis.

It has refused to reimpose a lockdown, as the southern city of Chennai did.

Many in Delhi are worried and therefore are taking matters into their own hands.

Some resident welfare associations are buying oxygen cylinders and other equipment, while using vacant flats as isolation wards – exposing the lack of trust in authorities.