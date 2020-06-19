For the very first six weeks the ordinance was set up, the virus continued to spread among the low-income Latino population in a crowded 16-block part of the district, they found.

The team at UCSF worked with the San Francisco Department of Health, hawaii of California and community organizers on an initiative offering free Covid-19 tests, both nasal swab tests to diagnose active infections and antibody tests to find past infections. They reached nearly 4,000 people in the region between April 25 and April 28.

The study discovered that 2% of these given a PCR test — probably the most accurate form of diagnostic test — were infected with Covid-19 during the test. Among people who tested positive, infection rates were nearly 20 times higher for Hispanic residents than non-Hispanics and 3.5 times higher among immigrant workers than residents in the district.

Antibody tests indicated 6% of residents had contracted herpes at some point because the beginning of the pandemic, the researchers said in their pre-print report , which has maybe not yet been peer-reviewed. After comparing the tests, researchers reported, “the vast majority (96%) of new infections were occurring in the Latinx community, whereas those infected earlier in the pandemic were somewhat more representative of the neighborhood as a whole (67% Latinx, 16% White and 17% other).” Many of those infected could not work at home and could maybe not miss work. Other risk factors for anyone contracting herpes later, in late April, for example, included frontline service workers, unemployment and a family group income of less than $50,000 annually. “This suggests (the) health effects of ethnic and socioeconomic inequities in the community increased during San Francisco’s shelter-in-place ordinance and helps explain why Latinx people have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic,” said Dr. Diane Havlir , the principle of the UCSF Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine and the study’s leader. Determining spread in the community The survey also found more than half of these testing positive, or 52%, reported no symptoms of Covid-19. Of those, 24% developed symptoms within a fortnight of testing, researchers reported. They also noted that those with an optimistic nasal swab, but negative antibody test, “showed high levels of viral infection regardless of whether they experienced symptoms, suggesting they might continue to be infectious.” Dr. Gabriel Chamie , a co-employee professor in UCSF’s Division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine, said the research reveals how crucial it is to test both symptomatic and asymptomatic cases to have the ability to regulate how the virus might be spreading in a community. “Symptom-based testing would have failed to detect over 40% of active infections, and only one person who tested positive required hospitalization, suggesting the vast majority — many of whom had high levels of virus — would not have been diagnosed without community-based testing,” Chamie said. Researchers also detected five different strains of the virus in the neighborhood, which was also seen in the others parts of the town, after studying the genomic sequence. This is consistent with multiple independent introductions over time from people either living or working within the study area with subsequent transmission to family sharing close living quarters,” said study co-author Joe DeRisi, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at UCSF. The coronavirus testing analysis by UCSF reflects national statistics on Covid-19 and minority populations , which have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics shows almost 17% of Covid-19 deaths were among Latinos while the group makes up just over 18% of the united states population. While the available numbers are grim, they are also incomplete because a lot of the state and federal data on Covid-19 deaths are preliminary and information on race and ethnicity still isn’t available for tens and thousands of cases, CNN reported recently. Previous research has additionally shown herpes has adversely impacted the Hispanic population because in so many communities they’re considered important workers. Additionally, too little medical coverage and underlying health conditions, have put town at risk.

