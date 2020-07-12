Coronavirus contact tracing staff are caught sharing patients’ confidential data

Coronavirus contact tracing staff have posted patients’ confidential data in Facebook and Whatsapp groups, it has been reported.

Screenshots containing the names, NHS numbers, contact details and case IDs of people who tested positive were shared, reports the Sunday Times.

Staff were sharing the screenshots while appealing for help navigating the computer system.

It may be the latest blow to Matt Hancock’s contact tracing system, which was rushed out of the gate before it absolutely was ready and is still failing continually to get in touch with dozens of that tested positive.

Since May 28 NHS tracers have failed to obtain 24 percent of those that tested positive.

One screenshot posted with a team leader on a Facebook group with more than 800 members revealed a patients ID number.

Another, shared by a clinical contract tracer, showed the names and phone numbers of patients who had tested positive.

She uploaded the image to a Whatsapp group with the comment: ‘No idea what direction to go next’.

There are at least three groups for contact tracers on Facebook, which together have a large number of members.

One tracer, who failed to wish to be named, told the Sunday Times that tracers are joining the groups because ‘the training is shambolic and the (contact tracing) system is really a disgrace’.

The Department of Health said there are internal systems that allow tracers to call team leaders and clinical leads for advice, though it appears this isn’t always adopted.

The contact trace system has squeezed in touch with 75 per cent of the people referred

A spokesman said: ‘We do have more than 2,700 contact tracers in position who have all been fully trained and we continue steadily to develop and strengthen the support we provide them.

‘It is clear in their employment contracts that contact tracers should not share confidential details, including on social media.’

The fiasco comes after Serco – that was brought in to recruit staff – shared the email addresses of very nearly 300 contact tracers in May.

They were revealed within an email to staff about training, when all addresses were devote the CC section as opposed to the blind CC section.

A Serco spokesman said: ‘An email was provided for new recruits who had given us their permission to use their personal email adresses.

‘In error, email addresses were visually noticeable to other recipients. We have apologised and reviewed our processes to make certain that this will not happen again.’

Details for the track and trace system between June 18 and June 24 reveal 75 per cent of individuals who tested positive were reached and asked to offer details of their recent contacts.

Coronavirus incidence in britain is thought to have dropped to six per 10,000, based on the Office for National Statistics.