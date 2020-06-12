Coronavirus: Contact-tracing rumours debunked – BBC News

Image copyright

There have already been false rumours circulating on social media about contact-tracing apps that are being introduced by governments to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

We’ve been looking into many of them and other debateable coronavirus claims.

The NHS app

In the united kingdom, the NHS contract-tracing app has been a focus of conspiracies and false rumours. The mobile-phone computer software is being introduced to help evaluate who an infected person may have spread herpes to, but it’s come across technical dilemmas and the launch has been delayed.

What if NHS coronavirus tracers contact me?

One message we’ve seen being copied and pasted on Facebook asks the poster’s friends to delete them as contacts from their phone and unfriend them on Facebook because the app will “ask permission to access all of your contacts”.

This post misrepresents how the app works. It does not access a user’s phone contacts but instead records when two different people who both have the app are within a certain distance of each and every other for longer when compared to a specified timeframe.

Another variation that has been shared hundreds of times on Facebook claims that app users who walk past somebody who later gets “flu” symptoms will automatically have to be quarantined, along with almost all their family.

But users who receive a notification from the app they’ve been near someone who has developed symptoms don’t automatically need certainly to go into quarantine. If they live in children where no-one is showing symptoms, they’ll be asked to follow along with social-distancing advice and look out for symptoms.

This story, which has been marked as containing “false information” by third-party fact checkers on Facebook, also claims you could be forced to have a vaccine under the new coronavirus law. There is not any current legislation in the UK that will force one to take a vaccine.

A few weeks ago, Boris Johnson’s senior aide was the mark of false rumours linked to the contact-tracing app. There was no truth in the social-media posts that suggested that Dominic Cummings’ sister worked for an organization running the app.

Fact-checking organisation Full Fact completed an investigation and concluded that the woman named wasn’t his sister and the company named hadn’t been involved in the app.

The development of the NHS contact-tracing app has been accompanied by all manner of misinformation and conspiracy theories – but there are several genuine problems about privacy. The UK has plumped for to drop a centralised route, but many other countries are developing decentralised apps. The team behind the united kingdom app has insisted this route can give the NHS more valuable information about the way the virus is spreading.

Tracing apps don’t require social distancing

Contact tracing features within an interview by having an American medical practitioner who says that he “doesn’t believe in Covid-19”.

Asked why there’s distancing in place, he says one reason could be to facilitate “tracking software – the contact-tracing programmes”.

This generally seems to misconstrue the aims of social distancing and contact tracing – and the usage of any app to support it – which can be to prevent the spread of the virus along side the easing of social-distancing rules.

Dr Kaufman suggests the signal for the “tracking software” is clearer if people are separated from one another. But this is simply not how the apps will work simply because they use your device’s unique digital signature irrespective of how close it really is to another phone.

In the video Andrew Kaufman also explains his opposition to lockdowns and vaccinations.

Several uploads of the post have already been removed from YouTube for violating its community policies.

A page administrator for an area group in Hampshire told the BBC that they had removed the video along side multiple anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown posts throughout the last few days.

Another administrator from the page located in Cornwall said that controversial posts were fine, so long as discussion remained “civil”.

Aspirin isn’t a Covid cure

While we’re here, one last number of widely shared posts will probably be worth highlighting.

Near-identical Facebook entries in multiple languages claim Italy has discovered a coronavirus cure. The posts falsely declare that coronavirus isn’t a virus but a bacterium causing deadly blood clots.

It’s true that Covid-19 has led to blood clots in certain of the most severe cases in patients with pneumonia. Bacterial infections do develop after contracting a virus. But the disease Covid-19 is the result of a virus.

Bear in mind that blood clots can also come in the lungs, caused by pneumonia from ordinary flu, and anyone starting hospital are at increased threat of blood clots, too.

The posts continue to argue that antibiotics, aspirin and anticoagulants (often used to take care of blood clots) can therefore cure coronavirus. They can not – there is absolutely no known cure and the WHO warns against self-medication to treat herpes, including with antibiotics.

The sources of these details are apparently Italian health practitioners and the Italian ministry of health. We have emailed the ministry for comment.

Posts have been doing the rounds since mid-May in English, Tagalog, Russian and Spanish.

Additional reporting by Olga Robinson and Alistair Coleman.

