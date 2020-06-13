Coronavirus confusion as lockdowns lift despite growing case numbers

Here are the places that are starting to reopen Floor supervisor Dumitru Carabasu demonstrates the procedure for sanitizing dice for when there is a new shooter at a craps table at Excalibur Hotel & Casino on Thursday, June 11, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Las Vegas Strip property opens for the first time since being closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nail technicians wearing face masks and gloves perform manicures and pedicures for their clients in a nail bar in Moscow on Tuesday, June 9. The Russian capital ended a tight lockdown on Tuesday that had been in place since late March, citing a slowdown in Covid-19 cases.

Parishioners are welcomed back to a Greek Orthodox church in Keilor East, Australia, on Sunday, June 7. Religious services and gatherings for up to 20 people are now permitted in the state of Victoria.

Visitors ride a roller coaster at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando after it reopened on Friday, June 5.

Customers stand on an escalator inside Le Printemps Haussmann, a department store in Paris, on May 28.

A restorer cleans Michelangelo's David statue on May 27 while preparing for the reopening of the Galleria dell'Accademia in Florence, Italy.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange after it reopened for in-person trading on May 26.

A man dives into an outdoor swimming pool in Rome on May 25.

Visitors take photos from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon shortly after sunrise on May 25. Grand Canyon National Park has partially reopened on weekends.

Students in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, study at the Merlan school of Paillet on May 25.

Tourists enjoy the hot weather at a beach in Bournemouth, England, on May 25.

Visitors look at the work of artist Berlinde De Bruyckere at Fondazione Sandretto Re Rebaudengo, a contemporary art foundation in Turin, Italy, on May 23.

Jasmine Donaldson cleans a movie theater in Auckland, New Zealand, on May 22. Matakana Cinemas reopened May 28 with a reduced capacity to allow for social distancing between seats and in the foyer.

Chinese Communist Party delegates stand for the national anthem at the opening of the National People's Congress on May 22. The annual parliamentary gathering had been postponed.

People visit the ARoS Museum of Art in Aarhus, Denmark, on May 22. The museum opened its doors to the public after being closed for two months.

Surfers take to the water in Lido Beach, New York, on May 21.

People visit the reopened Blaavand Zoo in Denmark on May 21.

People swim at a public pool in Cologne, Germany, on May 21.

Christian Orthodox faithfuls attend a liturgy in Athens, Greece, on May 20.

People visit Florida's Clearwater Beach on May 20. Florida opened its beaches as part of Phase 1 of its reopening.

People walk in Naples, Italy, on May 19.

People enjoy the water as Florida's Palm Beach County reopened some beaches on May 18. Social-distancing rules were still in effect.

Nuns await a Mass in Rome on May 18. It was the first Mass celebrated by parish priest Marco Gnavi in more than two months.

A worker wears protective gear while cutting a customer's hair at a salon in Nadiad, India, on May 17. India's lockdown was set to remain in place until May 31, but many salons and shops were able to reopen.

Police walk through New York's Hudson River Park with a reminder about social distancing on May 16.

Swimmers pay for sunbeds at the Alimos beach near Athens, Greece, on May 16.

A customer buys eggs at a market in Kunming, China, on May 12.

A woman takes a photo at Disneyland Shanghai after the amusement park reopened in China on May 11. The park had been closed for three and a half months. Visitors are now required to wear masks, have their temperatures taken and practice social distancing.

People eat fries on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, on May 10.

People exercise on a reopened promenade next to a beach in Barcelona, Spain, on May 9.

Patrons eat at a restaurant in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 9.

Fans cheer during a professional baseball game between the Fubon Guardians and the Uni-President Lions in New Taipei City, Taiwan, on May 8.

Traci Hancock has her hair cut by stylist Jill Cespedes at Shampoo Salon in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 8. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that hair salons, barber shops and tanning salons were allowed to open on Friday.

A long line of cars forms as a KFC drive-thru reopens in Plymouth, England, on May 8.

Sue Conklin, owner of Books Rio V, stocks her shelves in Rio Vista, California, on May 8. It was her first day back at the used bookstore since March 28.

A man receives a haircut at Doug's Barber Shop in Houston on May 8.

Two men wearing face masks play chess in Montevideo, Uruguay, on May 7.

People enjoy a beach that had just reopened in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, on May 6.

People stand on social-distancing markers at a Mercedes-Benz car dealership in Brussels, Belgium, on May 6.

Kelly Watson puts glass in a recycling bin in Springfield, Missouri, on May 6, The Lone Pine Recycling Center had just reopened.

Customers wait to get their nails done at the Nail Tech salon in Yuba City, California, on May 6.

A man wears a protective face mask while visiting the Old Masters Picture Gallery in Dresden, Germany, on May 6. The gallery had been closed for more than six weeks.

People in Athens, Greece, enjoy a sunset May 5 on the Areopagus hill near the Acropolis.

Kayleigh Tansey and Justin Smith watch a movie in Kyle, Texas, on May 4. The EVO Entertainment movie theater reopened after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted a shelter-in-place order and allowed select businesses to open to the public at no more than 25% capacity.

People line up at a reopened liquor shop on the outskirts of New Delhi on May 4. The six-week lockdown in India, which was supposed to end on May 4, was extended two weeks with a few relaxations.

A man gets his hair cut in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on May 4. Some retail shops and hairdressers have started to reopen as the Balkan states start to gradually lift coronavirus measures.

Teacher Katharina Schneider welcomes back a group of 10th-graders who will soon face exams in Ettlingen, Germany.

Pet groomers wear face masks as they tend to dogs in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 3. The business was reopened as the Thai government eased measures that aimed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Farmer Samantha Alvarez, left, hands a bag of onions to a customer at the West Seattle Farmers Market on May 3. Farmers markets in Seattle are reopening with guidelines that include fewer vendors allowed, a limited number of customers, and additional hand-washing and sanitizing stations.

Tourists visit the Forbidden City in Beijing as it reopened to limited visitors on May 1.

Leslie Wilson helps her son, JP, tape off booths at Falcone's Pizzeria in Oklahoma City on April 30. Restaurants in Oklahoma City are being allowed to reopen, and Falcone's Pizzeria is closing some booths to allow for social distancing.

A waitress wears a face mask while serving customers at a restaurant in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 30. The Lithuanian government extended the country's nationwide lockdown until May 11, but it gave the green light for museums, libraries, outdoor cafes, hairdressers, beauty salons and shopping mall retail stores to reopen.

Children play on a public playground in Berlin on April 30. Many playgrounds were reopening for the first time.

Garment workers wear face masks as they return to work in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 30. More than 500 garment factories in Bangladesh reopened.

A worker checks a person's temperature as they get ready to reopen a commercial center in Santiago, Chile, on April 29.

Surfers in Sydney wait for officials to open Bondi Beach on April 28 as restrictions were eased. The beach was open to swimmers and surfers, but only for exercise.

A man covers his face with a mask while getting a haircut at The Barber Shop in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on April 24. Personal-care businesses in the state have reopened for appointments.

A person wearing a protective mask walks through the takeout-only food court at the reopened Anderson Mall in Anderson, South Carolina, on April 24.

Technicians give pedicures to customers at a nail salon in Atlanta on April 24.

Visitors maintain their distance outside the elephant enclosure at Bergzoo Halle in Saxony-Anhalt, Germany, on April 23. Under strict conditions, zoos in Saxony-Anhalt have been allowed to reopen after being closed for several weeks.

A child and his father shop at a toy store in Berlin that reopened on April 22. It was the first time the store was open since March.

A woman shops at a bookstore in Rome on April 20. In parts of Italy, shops like bookstores, laundries and children's clothing stores have reopened.

A groomer trims a dog's fur on April 20 after pet-grooming salons reopened in Prague, Czech Republic.

Dentist Torben Schoenwaldt and clinical assistant student Rebecka Erichsen care for a patient at Harald Dentists Soenderaaparken in Vejle, Denmark. The office reopened on April 20 and is accepting patients again.

