Coronavirus: Coming to terms with months on the front line

Anthony Almojera says he saw more cardiac arrests in two months than he previously in the previous five years





It was the worst day of Anthony Almojera’s career.

In just one single shift in early April, the veteran New York City paramedic had to tell several families a loved one had died from suspected coronavirus. But in the days that followed, this became his grim routine.

When we first spoke to Anthony nine weeks ago, New York was at the forefront of the world wide Covid-19 pandemic, with the state reporting more diagnosed cases than any single country.

Anthony, a lieutenant paramedic and vice-president of the Fire Department of New York’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officers’ union, talked us through the realities of a shift at a time when calls were at the same volume to the day of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Since then, five of his colleagues have died. Four contracted coronavirus and one took his own life after telling co-workers that he was struggling to cope with all the death he was seeing.

More than two million people in the US have now been infected with coronavirus, and much more than 30,000 in New York have died. This death toll is more than in Spain or France, two of the worst-affected countries.

The amount of coronavirus-related deaths in New York is decreasing, with 36 reported in the state on Wednesday – one of the lowest daily totals since the pandemic began.

While paramedics in New York City are continuing to respond to patients showing symptoms of coronavirus, the amount of calls they truly are receiving is back to normal levels, and restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus are beginning to be eased.

But Anthony, 43, is still coming to terms with what happened.

A navy hospital ship was docked in the city all through the peak of the crisis





At the height of the health crisis in New York, that he says that he was responding to between nine and 13 coronavirus-related cardiac arrests a day, on top of “normal” call-outs.

“As a medic you see death, it’s one of the things you have to navigate and deal with, but I went to more cardiac arrests in the past two months than I have in the past five years,” that he says. “The overwhelming majority of them were from Covid-19.”

In one case, he went to a residence in the Bronx where he was told a lady was lying unwell on a settee. When that he walked in to the room, he knew instantly there clearly was nothing that he could do – she was dead for a long time.

The woman had been diagnosed with coronavirus and had been maintained by her son, but that day only her daughter-in-law was in the house.

“I said ‘What about your husband, how’s he doing?’ and she goes ‘He died in hospital last week’. The woman died without knowing that her son had passed away,” he recalls.

While the majority of coronavirus patients Anthony saw at the height of the health crisis were over the age of 50, they were not totally all in higher-risk categories.

In another case, he was called to the home of a 31 year old man who had been showing all the common apparent symptoms of coronavirus before he stopped breathing.

His family told Anthony the man had continued to show up to his job at a grocery store despite being unwell because “he couldn’t afford to be sick” – that he was scared of losing income he needed to support himself and his seven year old daughter.

In the house, the crew managed to get yourself a pulse straight back and Anthony was hopeful that due to his age the man would survive. Anthony learned later that day that the man had died.

Anthony’s experiences were shared by first responders across the city, as New York struggled to deal with an onslaught of coronavirus cases in April.

Funeral domiciles were overrun. A navy hospital ship was docked in the city to ease pressure on local hospitals, though it fundamentally received less than 200 patients. Wooden coffins were stacked in deep trenches on Hart Island.

Anthony himself had to pronounce dead a lot of people with coronavirus symptoms to count them all, but each fatality left its mark.

“As a medic, we’re good at saving lives and we know if we didn’t get someone this time we’ll get them next time, but with this pandemic we weren’t getting them,” he says.

“And then we started seeing our co-workers get sick in substantial numbers.”

At the height of the health crisis, Anthony says about 25% of the 4,200-strong workforce was out sick – almost all of them with coronavirus symptoms.

“The sick leave report is usually about a page long. We were getting sick leave reports that were 10 to 12 pages,” he says.

He estimates that significantly more than 50 of his colleagues were admitted to hospital. A few stay in hospitals or rehab centres today.

One death hit Anthony specially hard – that of his former partner Gregory Hodge, who died of Covid-19 in April, aged 59.

Gregory was a veteran emergency medical technician, and was associated with recovery efforts following the 9/11 attacks.

He was a determining influence on Anthony’s own career.

“He was a pilot and a respiratory therapist. When we first started working together I told him he will make way more money doing those ideas, and that he said: ‘Anthony, I do those ideas on the side therefore i can pay the bills. I actually do this because I was raised in Harlem and I get to help my community in my own way.’

“That really taught me something. Here’s some guy who has the brains to do what ever he desires and he is choosing to do this. He does it due to the fact he’s providing the neighborhood he grew up in. That’s me right now – I actually get to serve the community not really too far through where I actually grew up.”

Like many people within New York and about the globe, Anthony great colleagues fought to goodbye to individuals they dropped at a time associated with social isolating.

“Normally whenever someone passes away in the line associated with duty you will get to actually gather and become there for every other and provide the individual a genuine huge send away and really coalesce around one another,” he admits that.

“Because associated with the outbreak we could not do that. Everything was carried out on movie and from the distance. Everything was clean and sterile when actually those occasions shouldn’t be clean and sterile. Those occasions should have individuals with their own arms about each other.”

New York City began reducing its coronavirus restrictions recently. Construction plus manufacturing re-started, and non-essential retailers reopened, offering kerbside pick-ups.

But as the city about them starts to re-open, Anthony great colleagues continue to be dealing with the bodyweight of all they have got witnessed.

“To have a front row chair and see this and encounter it quality – I actually try to not allow it to get me personally numb plus non-emotional, this is a warning sign with regard to healthcare employees when you avoid feel this any more. I actually haven’t become to that will place. But I have fought with sensation depressed.”

One of the biggest classes that Anthony has taken through the outbreak is that “compassion has a limit”.

“I utilized to believe I had just about all the empathy in the world to give. I actually didn’t realize that inside my lifetime I might have to give 90% and keep 10% for personally…There’s the limit to being able to give plus help people, whilst still getting well psychologically,” he admits that.

And in spite of the amount of calls falling significantly, paramedic in the city are unable to escape the pandemic.

“There’s still Covid all over the news, plus Covid will be booming consist of parts of the world plus we’re nevertheless seeing surges in areas of the United States, therefore the those who are struggling psychologically with what we should went through plus trying to recover from this don’t have that will gap over time to begin the recuperation process.

“We still have some cases even though rates of hospitalisation have gone down. It’s just a constant thing. And we’re all concerned about it coming back,” he describes.

And with anti-racism protests sweeping the US plus countries about the globe after African-American man George Floyd had been killed within police guardianship, there has been also less time with regard to EMS employees to procedure what offers happened.

Anthony says this individual and his co-workers have long gone from "Covid to Kevlar"





Anthony states he great colleagues possess gone through “Covid to Kevlar” because they don bulletproof vests whilst responding to the presentations.

He is involved about the impact any second influx of coronavirus could have on the EMS. But if this happens, he admits that he is prepared to react.

“If there’s a second round of this, we’ll do it. We’ll put our boots on one at a time and let’s go.”