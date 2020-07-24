Coronavirus cluster linked to New Jersey house party, parents not cooperating with contact tracers

But health department detectives state they’re dealing with resistance from the teenagers’ parents.

“We’re asking and pleading with parents and the students that may have attended that,” Middletown Mayor Tony Perry informed the station. “You’re not in any difficulty, however we desire to break the back of this infection.”

“And if we can get that contact information and get some details, we are then able to contact those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus,” Perry stated.

Gov Phil Murphy stated he was stressed that the problem in locating the teenagers might end up being a bigger concern in the state.

“I’m not wild about 15-year-olds, or whatever, drinking alcohol on the one hand,” he told WCBS Radio “Please don’t break the law. Period. But on the other hand, this isn’t a witch hunt.”

Officials at the Middletown Health Department might not be grabbed remark Thursday.

Earlier this month, authorities in Rockland County decided to play hardball when dealt with with a comparable problem– providing subpoenas and threatening $2,000 fines after parents closed down health authorities following a party in mid-June that contaminated as lots of as 100 individuals.

The relocation worked, and parents started cooperating with detectives.

