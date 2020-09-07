Coronavirus cluster linked to a University of New Hampshire frat party, state says

The state Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday that it is investigating a potential outbreak tied to a Theta Chi event last weekend.

University officials said more than 100 people, including students, attended the August 29 party and few wore masks.

Eleven people connected to the party have tested positive for the virus, according to university officials.

“Let me be clear: this is reckless behavior and the kind of behavior that undermines our planning and will lead to us switching to a fully remote mode,” UNH President James W. Dean Jr. said in a statement.