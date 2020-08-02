Coronavirus claims more lives across the Middle East – Middle East Monitor

The coronavirus pandemic continued to claim lives across the Middle East and North Africa onSaturday Below is a summary of deaths and verified cases, as reported by Anadolu Agency

The coronavirus pandemic has actually declared more than 680,500 lives in 188 nations and areas given that it came from China lastDecember The United States, Brazil, India, and Russia are presently the worst-hit nations in the world.

Nearly 17.64 million COVID-19 cases have actually been reported worldwide, with healings going beyond 10.36 million, according to figures assembled by the United States’ Johns Hopkins University.

Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry stated 6 more deaths and 770 brand-new infections were taped over the past 24 hours. As lots of as 491 healings were likewise reported in a day.

The overall variety of cases in the Gulf state increased to 67,448, consisting of 453 deaths, and 58,525 healings.

Lebanon

In Lebanon, 2 brand-new casualties and 175 cases were reported by the HealthMinistry The death toll in the nation hit 61 and the overall variety of cases reached 5,730

Algeria

At least 13 deaths and 556 brand-new infections were reported in Algeria over the past 24 hours, according to a declaration by the Health Ministry.

The death toll in the nation reached 1,223 and the variety of cases reached 30,950, consisting of 20,988 healings.

United Arab Emirates

In …