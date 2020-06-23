Coronavirus: Chris Whitty says he expects UK to remain at ‘significant’ levels until the spring of 2021 at least

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty has said he expects coronavirus to remain at “significant” levels in the UK at least until the spring of 2021.

The warning stuff came as Prof Whitty warned that the package of relaxations to lockdown announced by Boris Johnson earlier today was “not risk-free” and said that an “uptick” in infections was inevitable if people thought they could just go back to normal life.

Both the CMO and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance stressed that the new “one metre plus” social distancing rule announced by the prime minister would only provide the same protection as the former two-metre minimum if people took mitigating action by wearing face coverings, avoiding facing one another and limiting the length of interactions.





If this is not possible, then two metres should remain the practice, they said.

And Mr Johnson himself, while saying he wanted to see “bustle and activity” in England’s shopping streets, cautioned that folks should not “overdo it” by celebrating wildly when lockdown restrictions are lifted in pubs and restaurants on 4 July.

Prof Vallance said it had been “extremely unlikely” that the virus would simply burn it self out and that he was only “moderately optimistic” that vaccines or treatments would remove the danger posed by the disease in the near term.

And Prof Whitty warned that it might be “a long haul” before the UK was Covid-free.

“I would be surprised and delighted if we weren’t in this current situation through the winter and into next spring,” he said.

“Then let’s regroup and work out where we are, but I are expectant of there to be a significant amount of coronavirus circulating at least to that point.

“And I think it is going to be quite optimistic for science fully to come to the rescue over that timeframe.”