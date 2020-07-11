A respected Chinese virologist has claimed that the Chinese government covered up the coronavirus outbreak and says she has been forced to flee Honk Kong because she ‘knows how they treat whistleblowers’.

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who specialised in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health, has claimed that Beijing knew about the novel coronavirus ahead of when it claims.

Speaking during an interview with Fox News, she also said that her supervisors – many renowned as a few of the top experts in their field – ignored research she began undertaking from the onset of the outbreak, which eventually led to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

She believes her research into the coronavirus could have saved lives, and contains risked her very own by fleeing to the U.S. to share her story, once you understand it is likely that she cannot return to Hong Kong.

As a World Health Organization reference laboratory specialising in influenza viruses and pandemics, she also believes that she and her colleagues had an obligation to tell the planet about her research – but no action was taken.

In an interview with Fox News (pictured above) Dr. Li-Meng Yan who specialised in virology and immunology at the Hong Kong School of Public Health has claimed that Beijing authorities covered up the coronavirus in early stages of the outbreak

Yan says she was among the first boffins to study the coronavirus that could become called Covid-19, and claims by the end of December 2019 she was asked by her supervisor at the University – Dr. Leo Poon – to look in to an odd cluster of SARS-like cases in mainland China.

‘The China government refused to let overseas experts, including ones in Hong Kong, do research in China,’ she said to Fox News. ‘So I considered my friends to get more information.’

One friend she contacted was a scientist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China who she said had first-hand understanding of the cases coming out of Wuhan.

Her friend told Yan on December 31 about human-to-human transmissions, time before China or the WHO admitted that this was possible with Covid-19, and on the same day a cluster of 27 pneumonia cases were reported in Wuhan where it is believed the virus originated.

When she shared with her supervisor what her friend had reported ‘he just nodded’, Yan recalls, and told her to help keep working on her research.

On January 9, the WHO released a statement that said: ‘According to Chinese authorities, the herpes virus in question may cause severe disease in some patients and doesn’t transmit readily between people.

‘There is limited information to determine the over all risk of this reported cluster.’

Following this, she says that her contacts who had previously been talking openly went quiet – specially in Wuhan – while some warned Yan not to enquire about details.

Scientists believe the herpes virus may have originated from bats, then was transmitted through yet another mammal such such as a civet cat or an armadillo-like pangolin before being handed down to people at a brand new food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year

However, a few of her sources did tell her that the number of human-to-human transmissions were rising exponentially, but when she reported further findings to her supervisor, she says she was told ‘to keep silent, and be careful.’

‘As he warned me before, “Don’t touch the red line,”‘ Yan said to Fox News, discussing the government. ‘We will get in some trouble and we’ll be disappeared.’

Yan also claims that Professor Malik Peiris – the co-director of a WHO-affiliated lab – knew concerning the spreading illness but didn’t act.

While Yan says she was frustrated, she had not been surprised. ‘I already know that could happen because I know the corruption among this kind of international organization just like the WHO to China government, and to China Communist Party,’ she said.

‘So basically… I accept it but I don’t want this misleading information to spread to the world.’

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, pictured above speaking during this year’s World Health Assembly in Geneva, has been hammered by the U.S. for praising China’s transparency in early stages of the outbreak, while others have criticised the united states for perhaps not sharing enough data to assess how effectively the herpes virus spread between people

Both China and the WHO have strongly denied the claims of a cover-up, while the WHO has denied ever working together with Yan, her supervisor Poon or Professor Peiris, claiming in a statement that while Peiris is definitely an expert who has been on missions and expert groups, he’s not an employee and doesn’t represent the WHO.

Yan has become in hiding after visiting the U.S., and fears that her life is at risk. She also claims that back in the home the Chinese government is working to sabotage her reputation, intimidate her family and carry out cyber-attacks against her.

The University of Hong Kong removed her page on the website, and in a statement to Fox News, said that ‘Dr Li-Meng Yan isn’t any longer an employee member of the University.’

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in the United States told the news headlines station they’ve no understanding of Yan, and keep maintaining that China handled the pandemic well.