Coronavirus: Chinese expert says ‘herd immunity’ impossible

A leading Chinese disease control expert has claimed that it might be ‘completely impossible’ for the planet to combat the coronavirus pandemic with ‘herd immunity’.

Dr Zhang Wenhong, who has led Shanghai’s fight against COVID-19, said the strategy would result in a ‘global disaster that nobody desires to see’.

Herd immunity is a situation in which more and more people have become immune to a disease – either by having it or by getting a vaccine – that it can no more spread.

Shanghai’s disease get a handle on expert Dr Zhang Wenhong (pictured) said herd immunity would require at least half the world’s population to catch the herpes virus to build up an international tolerance

Dr Zhang said the strategy would require at least half the world’s 7.8billion people to contract the virus to produce a global tolerance strong enough to stop the condition circulating.

‘At present, we are not even close to a global illness rate of 50 percent,’ that he told Chinese video news outlet Pear.

The World Health Organization said in March that boffins would need time to understand COVID-19 mortality, nevertheless the disease’s crude fatality rate was between three and four percent based on available data.

Herd immunity is untested for the novel coronavirus. The extent and duration of immunity among recovered patients are equally uncertain.

The measure has been considered by several European nations, like the UK and Holland

Dr Zhang said it absolutely was ‘very dangerous’ for experts to consider herd immunity as a strategy to fight any epidemics.

He noted that it might be more simple for countries to unite and develop coronavirus vaccines at the earliest opportunity than to consider using the approach.

‘Because nobody includes a vaccine at this time, the most responsible way should be to try to enhance the control and prevention measures.’

He added that it would be ‘completely impossible’ for the world to accomplish herd immunity in a short time.

Sweden has not ordered a lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic in the hope of achieving herd immunity. Pictured, people enjoy themselves at an restaurant in Stockholm on April 20

Dr Zhang just isn’t the Chinese medical advisor to hit out at the shape of indirection protection, that has been considered by a few European countries, including the UK and Holland.

Dr Zhong Nanshan, the leader of China’s expert team coping with the virus, warned in March that ‘herd immunity’ wouldn’t normally contain the world wide outbreak as the disease was too infectious and life-threatening.

‘Herd immunity wont solve the situation,’ Dr Zhong said. ‘We do not have the evidence to prove that in the event that you are infected once, you would certainly be immune forever.’

‘Our next step is always to develop effective vaccines, which requires world wide cooperation,’ he added.

Sweden is one of the few countries on earth that have not ordered a lockdown through the coronavirus pandemic in the hope of achieving herd immunity.

However, research in June showed only around 6.1 percent of Swedes had developed COVID-19 antibodies, well below levels deemed enough to accomplish even partial herd immunity.