Coronavirus: Chinese economy bounces back into growth

Image copyright

Getty Images

China’s economy grew 3.2% in the 2nd quarter following a record slump.

The world’s second biggest economy saw a sharp decline in the initial three months of the year throughout coronavirus lockdowns.

But figures released on Wednesday show China’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) came back to growth during April to June.

The numbers are being closely watched around the globe as China restarts its economy.

The figure is higher than experts were predicting and points towards a V-shaped recovery for the economic powerhouse.

It does mean China avoids going into a technical recession – signified as two consecutive periods of negative growth.

The bounce-back follows a steep 6.8% slump in the initial quarter of the year, that was the biggest contraction since quarterly GDP records began.

The country’s factories and organizations were shutdown for most of the period as China introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the virus

The government has been rolling out a raft of measures to help increase the economy, including tax breaks.

“China’s V-shaped recovery has largely completed. Industrial production and investment growth have both turned positive in recent months,” said a research note by Deutsche Bank.

“Consumer spending is still below its pre-Covid path, but the remaining gap is largely concentrated in a few sectors – travel, dining, leisure services– where rapid recovery is unlikely,” it added.

In May, China announced it would maybe not set an economic growth goal for 2020 because it dealt with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first-time Beijing have not had a gross domestic product (GDP) target since 1990 when records began.

For the initial six months of the year, China’s economy fell 1.6%, its National Bureau of Statistics said.