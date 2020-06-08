A surge in road traffic outside Wuhan hospitals at the conclusion of last summer – coupled with a growth in internet searches for coronavirus-like symptoms – suggests Covid-19 could have hit China before autumn.

That is far prior to when has ever been speculated before.

A new study from Harvard Medical School light emitting diode by Dr John Brownstein analysed commercial satellite imagery.

His team ‘observed a dramatic increase in hospital traffic outside five major Wuhan hospitals beginning late summer and early fall 2019’.

The satellite images show that there have been 506 cars at Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University in October 2018

The same aerial shot per year later reveals that this figure rose to 640 cars – which is really a jump in excess of 26 per cent

He said the traffic surge ‘coincided’ with a growth in internet searches for symptoms that are ‘closely associated’ with coronavirus, ABC News reported.

Since the virus outbreak in China rapidly spread across the globe, a lot more than seven million people have been infected global alongside an astounding 402,867 deaths.

Officials in China didn’t formally notify the World Health Organization until 31 December that the respiratory pathogen was spreading through Wuhan, a move the government has been heavily criticised for.

At the time Wuhan officials said a ‘cluster’ of pneumonia cases have been recorded in the city.

But US intelligence reported that problem was sweeping through Wuhan to the Pentagon right back in November, sources told ABC.

A graph showing hospital traffic in Wuhan. The first dotted line represents when traffic and internet pursuit of Covid-19 symptoms began to rise, the second shows December, once the region was suffering the peak amount of coronavirus cases and the 3rd shows February when the pandemic was largely under control and lockdown also restricted folks from using their cars

Brownstein said his research viewed the images to try and assess patterns of behaviour among communities that may help explain the source of the virus.

His team counted cars at hospitals across 108 private satellite images.

He said ‘parking lots will get full as a hospital gets busy. So more cars in a hospital, the hospital’s busier, likely because something’s happening in town, an infection is growing and folks have to visit a doctor’.

Brownstein said his results were ‘pointing to something taking place in Wuhan at the time’.

He said that on 10 October 2019 there were 285 cars parked at Wuhan’s Tianyou Hospital – 67 % more than the 171 recorded that same day per year earlier.

Other hospitals revealed a traffic increase of up to 90 per cent between autumn of 2018 and 2019, the analysis showed.

Wuhan Tongji Medical University saw a spike in car traffic in mid-September 2019.

Researchers also compared parking activity at the Huanan Seafood Market in mid-September and after it was power down and found a significant change, which ‘validate’ the idea that movement could be tracked through the lens of parked cars.

The results showed a ‘very clear trend’, based on Tom Diamond, president of RS Metrics which caused the Harvard research team.

A man wearing a face mask sometimes appears touching meat with his bare hands at a wet food market in Wuhan, China, in April this year

At the same time as hospital traffic was surging, the Wuhan region saw online traffic spikes among users asking China’s Baidu search engine for information on ‘cough’ and ‘diarrhoea’.

These were later added to the list of official coronavirus symptoms.

The study found: ‘While queries of the respiratory symptom ‘cough’ show seasonal fluctuations coinciding with yearly influenza seasons, ‘diarrhoea’ is a more COVID-19-specific symptom and only shows a connection with the present epidemic.

‘The increase of both signals precede the documented start of the COVID-19 pandemic in December.’

Brownstein, who study has been submitted to the journal Nature Digital Medicine, added these searches began increasing ‘as early as late summer’.

However chief science officer at the Center for Discovery and Innovation in New Jersey, David Perlin, queried the latest findings.

A team of researchers work in a laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in central China’s Hubei province

The scientist said the methods employed for the study were ‘questionable’ and there was the opportunity the data might be ‘over-interpreted.’

He told ABC News: ‘The problem is we only have a subset of data here. I worry when people start drawing inferences from data subsets, cherry-picking data [like the internet searches]. It’s suggestive.’

Following the results of the study, Brownstein acknowledged evidence was circumstantial but added that the discovery may help trace the origins of the virus.

The findings come significantly less than a month after Wang Yanyi, the director of Wuhan Institute of Virology, refuted claims created by the U.S President Donald Trump that the condition was leaked from the facility.

The institute’s director said while that they had three strains of the viruses, their highest similarity to Covid-19 only reached 79.8 per cent.

Scientists think Covid-19, that was first reported in Wuhan and has killed more than 400,000 global according Johns Hopkins University, originated in bats and may have been transmitted to people via yet another mammal.

In an interview Wang Yanyi told state broadcaster CGTN the centre had ‘isolated and obtained some coronaviruses from bats.

She said: ‘Now we now have three strains of live viruses… But their highest similarity to SARS-CoV-2 only reaches 79.8 %,’ she said, discussing the coronavirus strain that triggers COVID-19.’

The South China Morning Post reported that the initial coronavirus case could be traced back as soon as 17 November 2019, and officials have told local media they believe herpes was spreading before they realised.

In a reaction to the new study, the State Department again criticised the Chinese government for allegedly withholding public health information.

A spokesman told ABC News: ‘The Chinese government’s mask of initial reporting on the virus is simply one more exemplory case of the challenges presented by the Chinese Communist Party’s hostility toward transparency.’