Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading ‘conspiracies’

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



The nation’s prime diplomat, Wang Yi, stated some US politicians had “disregarded basic facts”





China’s international minister has accused the US of spreading “conspiracies and lies” concerning the coronavirus, ratcheting up tensions between the 2 nations.

The US has been contaminated by a “political virus” that compels some politicians to repeatedly assault China, Wang Yi advised reporters on Sunday.

He urged the US to “stop wasting time and stop wasting precious lives” in its response to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated because the virus has unfold.

US President Donald Trump, who faces re-election this yr and has been criticised for his dealing with of the pandemic, has blamed China for making an attempt to cowl up the outbreak.

But on Sunday, Mr Wang repeated China’s assertions that it had acted responsibly to safeguard world public well being because the virus first emerged in December.

What else did China say?

Speaking at an annual information convention throughout China’s parliamentary session, Mr Wang stated that “some political forces in the US are taking China-US relations hostage”.

He didn’t specify what these forces had been, however stated they had been “pushing our two countries to the brink of a new Cold War”.

“Aside from the devastation caused by the novel coronavirus, there is also a political virus spreading through the US,” he continued.

“This political virus is the use of every opportunity to attack and smear China,” he stated. “Some politicians completely disregard basic facts and have fabricated too many lies targeting China, and plotted too many conspiracies.”

But he known as for co-operation between Washington and Beijing in tackling the outbreak.

“Both of us bear a major responsibility for world peace and development,” he stated. “China and the United States stand to gain from co-operation, and lose from confrontation.”

What’s the larger image right here?

President Trump and Beijing have traded repeated barbs in latest weeks, on points from the World Health Organization (WHO) to potential lawsuits in opposition to China over its alleged cover-up of the outbreak.

The two world powers have skilled longstanding friction over points equivalent to commerce and human rights, however tensions have risen dramatically amid the pandemic.

On Sunday, Mr Wang stated the suggestion that US states may carry authorized motion in opposition to China was “a daydream” and lacked any precedent.

He additionally defended the WHO and its head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has been the goal of latest US criticism.

Last week, President Trump accused the WHO of being a “puppet of China” that had let Covid-19 spin “out of control” on the value of “many lives”.

He then shared a letter he had despatched to Dr Tedros, which outlined particular points the US had relating to the WHO’s Covid-19 response.

Dr Tedros has agreed to a assessment over the company’s dealing with of the pandemic.

But Mr Wang advised reporters on Sunday that China absolutely backed the organisation. “To support the WHO is to support saving lives. This is the choice any country with a conscience should make,” he stated.

He didn’t say whether or not worldwide scientists can be permitted to enter China to research the outbreak. The WHO has known as on Beijing to permit it entry to research the supply.

What are the accusations in opposition to China?

The coronavirus outbreak first emerged within the Chinese metropolis of Wuhan late final yr and was broadly reported to have originated in a meals market.

Since then, nonetheless, some senior US politicians have recommended that the supply was a analysis facility in Wuhan that had been finishing up analysis on bat coronaviruses. China has dismissed the concept.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



The pandemic has worsened relations between Donald Trump’s America and Xi Jinping’s China





Mr Pompeo stated earlier this month that there was “a significant amount of evidence” that the virus got here from a laboratory in Wuhan. He later appeared to step again, saying “we know it began in Wuhan, but we don’t know from where or from whom”.

And on Saturday, the director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology advised state media that claims that the virus may have leaked from the ability had been “pure fabrication”.

Wang Yanyi stated the centre had “isolated and obtained some coronaviruses from bats” however confused that these had been sufficiently totally different to Covid-19.

Last month, senior Chinese diplomat Chen Wen advised the BBC that calls for for an investigation into the supply of the outbreak had been politically motivated and that such a transfer would solely divert consideration and sources away from combating the virus.