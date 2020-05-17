Coronavirus changing how Florida preparing for hurricane season, counties may use hotels as shelters

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned at a press convention this month that COVID-19 shall be round in some type throughout hurricane season, and the state must rethink how to offer shelter for hundreds who may must evacuate if any storms threaten the state.

“This virus really thrives and transmits when you have close sustained contact with people inside an enclosed environment,” DeSantis mentioned at a information convention in Sarasota. “As you’re looking at sheltering for a hurricane, you have to keep that in mind. If you pile people into a place, under normal circumstances that may be fine, but that would potentially allow the virus to really spread if somebody is, in fact, infected.”

State and native officers have been retooling their plans for how to deal with evacuations and sheltering, together with including facemasks to the stockpile of storm provides.

Florida emergency administration Director Jared Moskowitz mentioned the state is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on adjustments for 2020 that may embody shelters that solely settle for folks contaminated with the virus or orders for folks to shelter in place relying on the power of the constructing and the ability of the storm.

“We’re going to do extra non-congregate sheltering as an alternative of mass congregate sheltering,” he said.

On the county stage, officers mentioned they may open up extra shelters so as for folks to be socially-distant. Brevard County Emergency Management spokesman Don Walker told FOX35 on Friday they’re contemplating utilizing lecture rooms and hotels to make it safer and take a look at folks beforehand.

“Such as taking peoples’ temperatures or even doing rapid tests, COVID-19 rapid tests, before people even enter our shelters,” Walker mentioned.

On Florida’s Gulf Coast, officers in Hillsborough County may flip to hotels as an alternative of housing folks in shut quarters in a college health club.

“Our shelters are our lifeboats, right? So, you know, the only difference is that you may have some people that may be ill and how do you take care of those old people?” Iñaki Rezola with the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Office of Emergency Management advised FOX13.

Hillsborough County is working two quarantine and isolation hotels, which may very well be become shelters.

While state officers have mentioned Florida will stockpile private protecting tools in preparation for the storm season, together with 10 million masks, native officers are urging residents to be ready with their very own private protecting tools.

“Bring a mask, you know, bring hand sanitizer… keep yourself safe while you’re looking at your plan,” Pinellas County Administrator Barry Burton advised FOX13.

As hurricane season nears, officers stress that residents ought to know their storm plan, together with ensuring to have an emergency package able to go earlier than the season formally begins.

Besides having meals, water, flashlights, batteries, a climate radio, and any crucial medicines, storm kits this 12 months also needs to embody masks and hand sanitizer.

Walker advised FOX35 that since provides are already restricted at shops, residents ought to begin stocking up now.

“You don’t have to buy it all at once,” he mentioned Friday. “Start buying it in chunks and doses now, so when the time comes you’ve got what you need to sustain you through that emergency.”

FEMA officers advised Fox News earlier this month how they’re preparing for the season.

Over the previous month, the Department of Homeland Security has constructed a brand new disaster coordination response heart earlier than hurricane season begins. The facility, referred to as “The Surge,” is the place 150 officers will oversee hurricane search, rescue and evacuation operations, all whereas working to maintain Americans protected from contracting coronavirus.

On common, 12 tropical storms – six of which change into hurricanes – type over the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico throughout hurricane season, in accordance with the National Weather Service.

The 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 and will include the names: Arthur, Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

