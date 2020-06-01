Coronavirus changes how doctors deal with death

During the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors have needed to deal with death extra usually than many are used to, and as a result of restrictions in place over hospital guests, they’re usually the final particular person to spend time with a terminally sick affected person. Filmmaker Paul Myles spoke to 5 doctors administering end-of-life care through the disaster.

Producer and director Paul Myles

Editor Matan Rochlitz

Animations May Kindred-Boothby

Additional digicam work Chris Walter

Music Ed Dowie

Executive producer Greg Brosnan