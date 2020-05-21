Coronavirus: Championship players given self-test option before training return | Football News







Championship players shall be given the option to self-test for coronavirus forward of a deliberate return to training on Monday.

The EFL says it’s taking a ‘versatile strategy’ to testing, and has outlined 3 ways during which golf equipment will have the ability to test if their players are free from the virus.

Their choices are: to have exams carried out by unbiased professionals; to have their very own medical employees conduct the exams; or to permit the players to check themselves.

As a part of the self-test option, players would conduct a swab check at dwelling or on the training floor by themselves, before passing their pattern onto the membership to be analysed.

While players have begun to be examined for coronavirus at training grounds across the nation, it’s understood that lower than a 3rd of golf equipment will take up the EFL’s option for players to check themselves.

Talks between the EFL and the golf equipment within the Championship, League One and League Two on Wednesday did not discover a decision on the best way to full the season, and extra discussions are deliberate.

It is unclear how the marketing campaign shall be concluded in League One, whereas League Two golf equipment are eager to declare an finish to their season. However, there’s a collective want amongst Championship golf equipment to finish their season on the sphere.