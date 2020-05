Warrington are the Challenge Cup holders having defeated St Helens in the 2019 final

Rugby League’s Challenge Cup final, slated for Wembley on July 18, has been postponed.

The final was attributable to be the primary performed in July since 1987, however the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has seen it faraway from the schedule.

The Rugby Football League nonetheless hopes to stage the final later in 2020, if authorities recommendation permits.

