Coronavirus: Cathay Pacific gets $5bn state-backed bailout

Cathay Pacific has stated it can get a HK$39bn (£4bn; $5bn) Hong Kong government-backed bailout, because it struggles within the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

As a part of the restructuring plan the corporate stated it can additionally implement one other spherical of government pay cuts.

Cathay’s shares had been suspended earlier right now earlier than the announcement.

It comes as airways all over the world are struggling to outlive as a consequence of world journey restrictions.

Cathay has grounded most of its flights as a consequence of coronavirus-related journey curbs. It has been flying solely cargo and a reduce passenger schedule to main locations resembling Beijing, Los Angeles, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver.

The service has furloughed some pilots at abroad bases and lower cabin crew roles within the US and Canada because the begin of the coronavirus pandemic, however has not introduced main everlasting job cuts.

Last month the corporate introduced a HK$4.5bn loss at its airways Cathay and Dragon in the course of the January to April interval and warned of a “very bleak” outlook.

The airline additionally bought six Boeing 777-300ER jets and related gear for greater than $700m (£551m) in March.

Shares in Cathay and main shareholders Swire Pacific and Air China halted buying and selling on Tuesday morning pending an announcement.

Swire has a 45% stake in Cathay, whereas Air China owns 30%.