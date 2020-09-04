Coronavirus cases tied to a Maine wedding reception more than double in a week

Also, a 2nd individual linked to the break out died of the virus in the past week, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention spokesperson Robert Long informed CNN.

The wedding was less than a month earlier, in Millinocket on August 7. Since then, the cases have actually spread out to a retirement home and a jail, both more than 100 miles far from the location.

Last week, Maine CDC stated 60 cases were connected to the wedding, however this week it had actually upgraded that number to 56. Now, there are 144 cases of coronavirus tied to what was expected to be a jubilant occasion, more than doubling the cases.

The wedding break out examination is still at 56 cases in between the visitors and their secondary and tertiary contacts. Secondary contacts are individuals who had close contact with somebody who participated in and tertiary contacts are individuals who had close contact with a secondary.

Covid cases at a prison and retirement home The firm revealed last week that there were break outs at Maplecrest Rehabilitation Center in Madison and at York County Jail in Alfred, both connected to the wedding occasion. Now, 72 individuals linked to the York County Jail have actually checked favorable for the infection, Long stated. Of those, 46 are prisoners, 19 work at the prison and 7 are home members of those prison staff members. The prison is more than 220 miles far from where the reception was held. Maine CDC has actually been examining the break out at the prison given that August 21. The break out at Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison, which is more than 100 …

