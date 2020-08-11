Coronavirus: Cases surge as France goes ‘wrong way’



French Prime Minister Jean Castex (left) made the alarming caution in Montpellier onTuesday





Coronavirus cases in France have actually almost doubled in the past 24 hours as Prime Minister Jean Castex alerted that the nation had actually been going “the wrong way” for 2 weeks.

The health ministry reported 1,397 brand-new infections of Covid-19 given thatMonday Fourteen individuals have actually passed away.

A restriction on conferences of more than 5,000 individuals has actually been encompassed 30 October.

Mr Castex likewise asked regional authorities to more extend the requirement to use face masks in public.

“The epidemiological situation, which we are following very closely, is deteriorating: 2,000 new cases per day compared to 1,000 three weeks ago,” Mr Castex stated at an interview in Montpellier.

“About 25 new clusters are identified every day compared to five three weeks ago,” he included.

It is currently mandatory to use face coverings across the country on public transportation and in indoor areas consisting of stores and federal government workplaces.

Local authorities have the capability to …