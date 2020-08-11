Coronavirus cases lead over 800 to quarantine in Georgia school district where masks not required

Just one week after schools resumed in a northern Georgia school district, more than 800 of its students and staff have been told to quarantine.

Last week, the Cherokee County School District, about 44 miles north of Atlanta, informed 20 individuals to quarantine when one 2nd-grader evaluated favorable for the infection after the very first day ofschool That number grew quick, and since Monday night, the school has actually purchased 826 trainees to quarantine due to possible direct exposure, according to a list the district created.

The 42,000- trainee district notes about 40 cases in 19 primary, middle and high schools, however it is uncertain if all of those represent favorable coronavirus tests or if some are of individuals who were simply exposed to contaminated trainees or personnel.

The district regularly does get in touch with tracing to identify who might have been exposed to individuals who check favorable for the infection, according to NBC affiliate WXIA in Atlanta.

A spokesperson stated in a declaration Tuesday that the district expected ahead of schools resuming that “positive tests among students and staff could occur.”

That “is why we put a system into place to quickly contact trace, mandate quarantines, notify parents and report cases and quarantines to the entire community,” spokesperson Barbara Jacoby stated. “We are not thinking twice to quarantine trainees and personnel who have actually had possible direct exposure to a trainee or employee who has actually evaluated …