Coronavirus cases in Artsakh rise to 315 – Panorama

Artsakh has reported three new coronavirus infections in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 315 as of Monday, September 7.

So far, 270 people have recovered from the disease, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases stands at 43. Some 64 people are currently isolated.

Two coronavirus patients are said to be in serious condition, while 8 others are in moderate condition.

As many as 12,181 tests have been performed since the disease outbreak.