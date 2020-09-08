Coronavirus cases in Artsakh reach 316 – Panorama

Artsakh has reported one new coronavirus infection in a 24-hour period, bringing the national tally to 316 as of Tuesday, September 8.

The new case has been identified in the village of Nor Shen in Martuni region.

So far, 277 people have recovered from the disease, the Artsakh Information Headquarters reports, citing the Ministry of Health.

The number of active cases stands at 37. Some 57 people are currently isolated.

4 coronavirus patients are said to be in serious condition, while 7 others are in moderate condition.

As many as 12,371 tests have been performed since the disease outbreak.