Coronavirus cases are spiking across the US and experts say Florida has the makings of the next epicenter

Florida has “all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission,” and risks being the “worst it has ever been,” according to Wednesday’s projections from the model assembled by a team of boffins at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

At the same time that the White House narrative is at odds with the data, health experts including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci have already been absent from many public updates. Dr. Johnathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN’s Erin Burnett it’s because “they tell the truth.”

“And the truth is that the pandemic is still very, very active in the United States and that we’re not getting back to normal and there are difficult things that the public has to do,” Reiner said.

How states are trending

According to data from Johns Hopkins University:

• 21 states are seeing upward trends in newly reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming.

• Eight states are seeing steady numbers of newly reported cases: Connecticut, Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Ohio, South Dakota, Utah and Washington.

• 21 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Officials downplay record cases

On Wednesday, the virus claimed 755 lives in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

State officials are navigating the outbreak and managing the rising number of infections on their own.

Los Angeles County, which accounts for very nearly half of California’s cases, on Wednesday reported yet another single-day high of new cases. But officials attributed the county’s increase to a lag in test reports.

Other politicians have attributed higher case numbers to increased testing, but Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said surges are outpacing testing.

‘When you see 50% or 150% upsurge in the number of cases you are seeing — which is what we are seeing across the South — that is not testing. That’s new cases. That’s community spread,” he said.

Texas also reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 hospitalizations on Monday, with 2,326.

Florida recorded very nearly 2,800 new coronavirus cases also on Monday — its highest number of new and confirmed cases in one day, based on the Florida Department of Health.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state wont shut down.

The governor attributed the spike in cases to increased testing as well as outbreaks in prisons, agricultural communities and long-term care facilities.

Alabama and Arizona join calls for mask mandates

Some local officials are hoping to manage the spread by mandating mask usage.

A day after the city council failed to pass an ordinance, Montgomery, Alabama, Mayor Steven Reed implemented an executive order Wednesday requiring those in the city to wear face masks and coverings, based on a post from the city’s official Twitter account.

Arizona physicians have asked Gov. Doug Ducey to implement the same executive order statewide. While the governor announced Wednesday that he will be calling upon 300 National Guard soldiers to help with contact tracing, he said he would leave mask requirement decisions to mayors.

Some local leaders are unlikely to follow along with what that he called “a self-defeating executive order,” he said.

Earlier this week, nine Texas mayors, including those in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, have urged Gov. Greg Abbott to offer them the authority to require masks be worn in public “where physical distancing cannot be practiced.”

The mayors and physicians have reason to believe the requirements might be effective. A report reported Tuesday found that around 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the virus were prevented in states that required mask use between April 8 and May 15.

Large events yield positive coronavirus tests

Loosening precautions and restrictions means more people are gathering in larger groups, which has in some cases swiftly led to positive coronavirus tests.

Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Wednesday he tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-quarantining for at least 14 days. He said it really is “likely” he came into experience of an infected person at a campaign event that he held on Saturday.

The county Public Health Department is working to track everyone that he came into experience of, he said on Facebook.

Earlier this week, a group of 16 friends in Florida, said each of them became infected with coronavirus after a particular date at a recently reopened bar.

Still, Oklahoma, one of the states reporting a record-setting number of new cases, is scheduled later this week to host a campaign rally for Trump.

When questioned, Trump said he wasn’t worried about attendees getting sick.

“Actually, Oklahoma has had a very low rate relatively speaking. It is a little spike, a small spike for a specific reason,” that he said. “We’ll go there, everyone is going to be safe.”

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma acknowledged the rise in rates to CNN’s Erin Burnett Wednesday, but said the rally should not be postponed and “we are pushing people to be attentive on this.”