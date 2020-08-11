Coronavirus cases appear in New Zealand after no local transmissions in 102 days

New Zealand’s streak of more than 100 days without a local transmission of the coronavirus is now over.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed Tuesday that authorities have actually discovered 4 verified cases in one Auckland home from an unidentified source, triggering her to put the nation’s biggest city under a three-day complete lockdown: individuals will be asked to remain at house, while bars and numerous other organisations will be closed.

“These three days will give us time to assess the situation, gather information, make sure we have widespread contact tracing so we can find out more about how this case arose and make decisions about how to respond to it once we have further information,” Ardern stated at a quickly called press conference late Tuesday.

“I know that this information will be very difficult to receive,” Ardern stated. “We had all hoped not to find ourselves in this position again. But we had also prepared for it. And as a team, we have also been here before.”

The new cases are the very first local transmissions of the coronavirus in New Zealand in 102 days, according to the Associated Press.

Arden stated that as part of the lockdown procedures, individuals will be prohibited from taking a trip into Auckland unless they live there.

She stated the remainder of the nation will be raised to Level 2 through Friday, significance that mass …