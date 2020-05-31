Coronavirus: Care homes mentioned only twice in five months of Sage minutes

The authorities’s prime scientific advisers mentioned care homes only twice between January and May, in line with newly revealed minutes.

Records for conferences of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, or Sage, which is the important thing group of consultants advising ministers on find out how to react to the Covid-19 outbreak, reveal an absence of dialogue concerning the dangers going through care homes.

Between January and May, Sage minutes point out care homes only twice, earlier than the beginning of lockdown in the UK and weeks earlier than the numbers of deaths made headlines throughout the nation.





Shadow care minister Liz Kendall stated she was involved not sufficient motion had been taken and added: “It is clear that social care and the NHS were not treated equally, nor as two sides of the same coin.”

While the formal minutes don’t seize the total vary of dialogue in the course of the conferences, they do notice the subjects and points raised and actions to be taken.

On 3 March, Sage mentioned the necessity for social distancing to halt the unfold of the virus and appeared to recognise the problem going through care homes to guard residents dwelling in them.

The minutes stated: “Social distancing for over-65s is more likely to have a major impact on general deaths and peak demand for vital care beds, however won’t considerably cut back general transmission.

“This would be most effective for those living independently; it will be a challenge to implement this measure within communal settings such as care homes.”

On 10 March, Sage appeared to notice the social care sector wanted particular consideration.

In its actions the minutes stated: “Sage advised that special policy consideration be given to care homes and various types of retirement communities (where residents are more independent).”

But a selected motion plan for social care was not launched by the federal government till mid-April, after criticism over the rising numbers of deaths in nursing homes.

The care dwelling sector has been hit exhausting by Covid-19, with nearly 40 per cent of care homes reporting a Covid-19 outbreak with greater than 11,000 deaths of residents linked to the virus.

The authorities has additionally confronted stinging criticism from care leaders who revealed a £600m infection-control fund stopped them spending the cash on protecting tools for workers. The Association of Directors of Social Services stated guidelines across the fund had been “confused and unnecessarily bureaucratic”.

Ministers are additionally underneath stress on testing for care dwelling employees and residents, with only a 3rd of care dwelling employees being examined for the virus with simply days to go earlier than a 6 June deadline for testing all employees in the care sector.

She stated: “It is massively regarding that so little consideration was paid to the menace coronavirus posed to care dwelling residents and employees, regardless of the proof and warnings that had been already rising from different nations.

“It is clear that social care and the NHS were not treated equally, nor as two sides of the same coin. The government must learn lessons from the subsequent crisis in care homes and ensure that in future, social care gets the focus, priority and resources it deserves.”

The Department of Health and Social Care was approached for remark.