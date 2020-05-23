Coronavirus: Can children catch and pass on coronavirus?

How most likely children are to catch and spread coronavirus is spoken about a great deal when it involves determining just how and when to resume institutions.

The trouble is that Covid-19 is a brand-new illness and not something researchers have actually had lengthy to research – suggesting the readily available information on the topic that’s presently readily available is sporadic.

Here, BBC’s Health Correspondent Laura Foster clarifies what we do understand presently regarding just how children are influenced by the infection.

Video by Laura Foster, Terry Saunders and Tobias Chapple