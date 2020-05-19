Coronavirus: Burnley confirm positive test for assistant manager Ian Woan | Football News

Burnley have actually validated that assistant manager Ian Woan examined positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
The Premier League revealed previously on Tuesday that 6 positive situations of coronavirus throughout 3 clubs had actually been validated amongst a first 748 examinations performed on both gamers and also non-playing team.
Burnley stated Woan is presently asymptomatic and also will certainly currently comply with Premier League needs by self-isolating for 7 days, for being examined once more on Monday.
