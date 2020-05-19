Coronavirus: Burnley confirm positive test for assistant manager Ian Woan | Football News





Burnley manager Sean Dyche’s assistant Ian Woan (left) has actually examined positive for the coronavirus

Burnley have actually validated that assistant manager Ian Woan examined positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

The Premier League revealed previously on Tuesday that 6 positive situations of coronavirus throughout 3 clubs had actually been validated amongst a first 748 examinations performed on both gamers and also non-playing team.

Burnley stated Woan is presently asymptomatic and also will certainly currently comply with Premier League needs by self-isolating for 7 days, for being examined once more on Monday.

More to comply with …