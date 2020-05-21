Coronavirus: Brighton chief says Premier League players must feel confident about safety | Football News





Brighton have actually urged discussion in between the players and also monitoring

Brighton chief exec Paul Barber firmly insists players need to feel confident about their safety and also they must fit speaking up about any type of coronavirus concerns.

Premier League groups went back to socially-distanced training today as component of the initial stage of the leading trip reactivating.

Watford captain Troy Deeney stated he would certainly not go back to secure his household, while Chelsea’s N’Golo Kante decided to miss out on training on Wednesday.

All of Brighton’s players have actually gone back to minimal training and also Barber thinks they need to not be quiet throughout the coronavirus situation.

The players are one of the most crucial individuals in this procedure currently and also we have actually reached see to it that their concerns are lessened any place feasible. Paul Barber

“We’ve done the best we can to make sure that our players have not only been involved in every step of the process but also have been free to speak their own mind on the process either privately or publicly,” he stated.

“So we have actually urged that discussion in between the players and also the instructors, the players and also Dan Ashworth, the players and also myself.

“We examined prior to we elected on Monday the players were totally aboard so we returned to our 2 elderly reps, captain Lewis Dunk and also Glenn Murray, and also made 100 percent particular that they fit with whatever they had actually been informed and also whatever they would certainly seen and also they were.

“It is the initial stage and also it’s actually crucial that, as we relocate to organize 2 and also phase 3, the players get on board.

“We have to make them feel as comfortable as possible, as quickly as possible, and we must continue to consult them at every single step and make sure we give them the time to have all their questions answered. That’s absolutely critical to moving towards the next two stages.”

The Premier League is intending to return to following month after being stopped on March 13 with Brighton 15 th, 2 factors over the transfer area with 9 video games left.

“I don’t like the phrase ‘a new normal’ but we are moving towards something that’s quite different but that will soon become normal for the players,” stated Barber.

“We look forward to moving through the next stages and, hopefully, when it’s as safe as it possibly can be, get back to playing Premier League matches.”