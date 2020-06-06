Coronavirus: Brazil’s domestic workers cut adrift in pandemic

Image caption



Days after Brazil registered its first coronavirus death in March, the country started to close down. Businesses and restaurants were shuttered and individuals were told to stay home.

That’s when Rosangela Jesus dos Santos’s life changed unimaginably. The 47-year-old diarista, or daily housekeeper, was fired by most of her employers.

“They said it was because of the virus,” she says. “I went to a different house every day of the week and some clients are elderly, I understand.”

Rosangela is scared. She hopes she can reunite when the outbreak is over but also for now, she’s been left working just one single day weekly. Her remaining employer gives her a mask but at no point have they informed her to stay home for her safety. She’s cautious about the virus but she knows if she doesn’t work, she won’t receives a commission.

“I need to work – my family is big, that’s the truth,” says Rosangela. “I would like to be working and I’m used to it, going out early and coming home late.”

Little option

Home for Rosangela is Paraisopolis, Sao Paulo’s second-largest favela. Her small house is tucked away, a couple of hundred metres down a narrow and winding alley – so common in Brazil’s poor neighbourhoods.

On the way in which, you pass dozens of similar buildings, windows wide open about the alleyway, families inside yet living very publicly. There is little option in these crowded neighbourhoods.

Rosangela lives with her daughter Carolina, her two-year-old grandson Erick and their little dog Samira in a two-roomed house.

The main room serves as a kitchen, a living space and a bedroom. And from your kitchen window, you can view down over the favela – a sea of small houses built one together with the other.

Rosangela has seven children, six of whom are unemployed. She also helps support her nine grandchildren but these days it’s almost impossible.

An unequal response?

The International Labour Organization says Brazil has nearly seven million domestic workers: more than elsewhere in the entire world. Most of these are women – and the majority are black.

“The virus has been democratic in the fact that that it’s affecting rich and poor but the actions, the attitudes and the lack of public policy have not been democratic,” says community organiser Rejane Santos who lives in Paraisopolis.

“People were let go and told by their employers to come back after the crisis. But the majority of the women are the main breadwinners, they are single mothers, they pay rent. They don’t have savings.”

‘Adopt a Housekeeper’

Such may be the problem with housekeepers who’ve been let go – and unpaid – that Rejane setup a crowdfunding campaign called Adopt a Housekeeper. More than a thousand women came to her for help.

The campaign is raising money to offer domestic workers with an individual care kit, a food basket and 300 reais ($58; £46) each month to help keep them going right on through the crisis.

Under Brazilian law, in case a domestic worker spends a lot more than two days a week with the same family, they must be registered. But many are maybe not and those who work for a few families, diaristas, remain unregistered legally. They are the most vulnerable in these times of crisis.

‘Power struggle’

Queues outside banks have grown to be a common sight – unregistered workers wanting to take advantage of government handouts worth $115 per month – but millions are yet to get the money.

For those fortunate to have a contract, most experienced theirs suspended.

“When this pandemic passes, what will happen?” asks Janaina Mariano de Sousa, the president of the Domestic Workers’ Union of Sao Paulo.

She is worried that with the country in recession, organizations that let go workers temporarily will permanently shut their doors. Employees will get fired and it’s the domestic workers who will suffer the most.

She thinks the federal government could do more but insists that her members need to keep on working.

“It’s become a power struggle,” she says, referring to the stay-at-home measures implemented by governors and the view of President Jair Bolsonaro that Brazil should come back to work.

“Everyone is talking about Bolsonaro but I wonder sometimes, is he really crazy?” she says. “It’s become such a political fight – he wants to get the economy going again so it can flourish.”

‘A really surreal agreement’

While truly there are individuals who have had to let their domestic workers go for financial reasons – almost five million people lost their jobs between February and April – the crisis has brought in to sharp focus cultural challenges too.

Middle and upper-class Brazilians rely heavily on the domestic staff – but coronavirus shows not everybody values them.

Camila Rocha, an actress, is element of a movement called For The Lives of Our Mothers. It was created by the sons, daughters and grandchildren of domestic workers to ensure they might get paid through the duration of – and stay in the home.

“There are lots of situations where employers refuse to pay,” she says, “or they insist on a really surreal agreement, such as not working now but getting a salary but then having to work to make up for that time – so effectively working for free after.”