Coronavirus: Brazil’s Bolsonaro waters down law requiring face masks

Media playback is unsupported on your own device Media caption The BBC’s South America correspondent Katy Watson looks at how Bolsonaro has responded to herpes in Brazil

Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, has sanctioned a law making the usage of masks in public places obligatory through the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he’s vetoed their use in shops, churches and schools.

In a social networking broadcast, Mr Bolsonaro said people has been fined for not wearing a mask at home.

He has refused to acknowledge the gravity of Brazil’s Covid-19 outbreak, despite it having the world’s second-highest variety of cases and deaths.

The virus has infected very nearly 1.5 million people and killed 61,884 there since late February, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.

Image copyright

Reuters Image caption



There have been very nearly 1.5 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brazil





BBC South America correspondent Katy Watson says Jair Bolsonaro has never cared much for masks – a health recommendation that is highly politicised, as has much of the handling of the coronavirus crisis in Brazil.

Even where mask use has been made obligatory maybe not everyone has observed the principles, and enforcement is often pretty lax, our correspondent adds.

The bill passed by the Chamber of Deputies included a write-up saying that masks must be worn by people in “commercial and industrial establishments, religious temples, teaching premises and also closed places where people are gathering”.

On Friday, Mr Bolsonaro vetoed the article, arguing that it may lead to the violation of property rights.

He also vetoed yet another requiring the distribution of masks to the poor.

Congress has 30 days to overrule the vetoes by absolute majority vote.

Last month, a judge ordered the president to wear a mask in public – something he’s often refused to do. However, the order was later rescinded by another court.

Mr Bolsonaro has insisted that quarantine and social distancing aren’t necessary to combat the coronavirus and will only damage the fragile Brazilian economy.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Listen to the man who resigned as Brazil’s health minister because the pandemic worsened

On Thursday night, bars were permitted to open in Rio de Janeiro, where more than 6,600 folks have died of Covid-19.

Federal Congressman David Miranda posted a photograph showing dozens of people drinking on a street in the city’s Leblon district without appearing to wear masks or observe social distancing.

Skip Twitter post by @davidmirandario Tragédia anunciada: ontem no Leblon a Guarda Municipal teve que dispersar pelo menos 300 pessoas que bebiam sem máscara na calçada. A decisão de Crivella de escancarar as portas do comércio vai cobrar caro, mas os maiores prejudicados não serão os moradores da Delfim Moreira! pic.twitter.com/8niH76h5n5 — David Miranda (@davidmirandario) July 3, 2020

“A tragedy foretold,” that he tweeted. “[Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo] Crivella’s decision to throw open the doors of business should come with a higher cost.”

Mr Crivella’s office told Reuters news agency that law enforcement personnel had asked several establishments to close on Thursday for allowing crowds to collect.