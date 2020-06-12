Coronavirus: Brazil death toll rises by 909 to become world’s second highest

Brazil‘s coronavirus death toll has overtaken the UK’s to become the second highest on earth after yet another 909 fatalities were reported.

A total of 41,828 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the united kingdom, according to health ministry figures on Friday.

Meanwhile, the UK’s death toll stood at 41,481 – making it the world’s third largest.

More than 828,800 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus in Brazil, with 25,982 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, the ministry said on Friday.





A World Health Organisation official said on Friday the country’s current situation was of increasing concern – particularly in cities.

More follows…